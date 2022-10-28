Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county

Domestic violence
Domestic violence(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.

Police encourage children in schools to reach out to school resource officers, teachers or members of the administration if they are concerned for their safety. They also ask that adults, both men and women, utilize all available resources such as domestic violence shelters, emergency protection orders or helplines to get help.

You can call 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 for assistance if you need it.

