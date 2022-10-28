Paintsville cruises in 15th Region Volleyball championship

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The storybook season for the Paintsville Lady Tigers will continue in the KHSAA state tournament.

Paintsville cruised past Johnson Central in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) to clinch their fourth 15th Region volleyball championship in six seasons and advance to the state tournament.

The Lady Tigers (38-2) will host 9th Region champs Notre Dame in the first round on Monday at 7 p.m.

