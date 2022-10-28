Paintsville cruises in 15th Region Volleyball championship

The Lady Tigers cruised in three sets to clinch the 15th Region championship.
The Lady Tigers cruised in three sets to clinch the 15th Region championship.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The storybook season for the Paintsville Lady Tigers will continue in the KHSAA state tournament.

Paintsville cruised past Johnson Central in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) to clinch their fourth 15th Region volleyball championship in six seasons and advance to the state tournament.

The Lady Tigers (38-2) will host 9th Region champs Notre Dame in the first round on Monday at 7 p.m.

