Not enough ‘Thank You’s: Pikeville celebrates first responders with annual event

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The 6th annual First Responders Appreciation Day filled the Pikeville City Park Friday, inviting the hometown heroes to a celebration in their honor.

The event recognized police departments, fire departments, dispatchers, healthcare workers, veterans, and other people who put it all on the line for their communities.

Though the event was originally postponed, organizers say it was important to dedicate a day to the heroes and they are always happy to see the public servants being recognized.

”Without these types of people in these positions, the world would be chaos,” said Pikeville Community Kitchen Administrative Asst. Meghan Kiser.

Police Chief Michael Riddle said the support of the community means everything to his department and the morale in the office is always improved by the people they serve each day.

“We know on a daily basis that we’ve got this community’s support. But knowing how much work has been put into putting together this event,” Riddle said.

He said the celebration and memorial aspects, such as the Scotty Hamilton award and the recognition of the Floyd County officers who were killed this summer, are great reminders of why they do their jobs.

“You never wanna forget. You know, these are the things that motivate us and, you know, keep us going,” he said. “Doing a good job because we want to do a good job for people like Scotty and the officers that we lost in Allen.”

Johnny Cole, Pikeville Fire Chief, agreed. He said events like this fuel the firefighters to keep pushing through the long hours and hard times.

“Remember the ones that’s gone before us. And make sure that we get to laugh when we can, cry when we need to, and just support each other day in and day out,” he said.

Kiser said the event is always a blessing and the people who serve the community deserve much more than the one day of recognition.

“There’s not enough ‘thank you’s we could ever give to these men and women,” she said.

