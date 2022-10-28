‘Nobody was forgotten’: Knott County comes together to remember lives lost during historic floods

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Long-Term Disaster Team came together Thursday night following historic flooding in late July.

The flooding killed more than 20 people in the county.

The team is comprised of concerned people who wish to support their community and build back better.

“Now we’re at where we can do some action and a lot of things are going to be going into place. We’re starting to build houses,” said Emotional & Spiritual Support Committee Charman Regina Terry.

After the team put its leadership in place, they were ready to have their first event for the community. The team invited the families of the 21 Knott County lives as well as the family of Mick Crawford, who died after helping with flood relief, for a lantern lighting and release to remember their loved ones.

“As far as what tonight goes, from my standpoint, it’s a representation of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said team member and pastor of Montgomery Baptist Church Brent Smith. “Nobody is left behind, nobody was forgotten.”

Many community members were also in attendance to pay respect to those who lost their lives and to let the families know they have a support system.

“We have to focus on that person and help them because if we don’t focus on the person, and we lose their hope and they lose their hope, then we’ve lost the person,” said Terry.

Coming together as one county and one community to spread hope and love.

“If we’re gonna get through this, we’ll have to do it together, and I know it sounds cliche, but it’s true,” said team member and pastor of Smithsboro Baptist Church Dylan Combs. “There’s a lot of things that divide us, but I think at the end of the day, we’re all Knott Countians and that’s what we got to look at. That’s our common goal. We’re Knott Countians helping Knott Countians.”

Terry said people are welcome to come out and share their story with the team at one of its meetings. Meetings are held every other Thursday at 6 p.m., and you can find more details on the team’s Facebook page.

