Nice start to the last weekend of October before rain chances return Sunday

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, the skies will light up quite nicely as sunshine moves in for most of the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

It could be a bit overcast at times to start your Friday, but that will quickly give way to nice conditions by this afternoon. Sun and clouds will take us to near the 70-degree mark later. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 40.

Weekend Forecast

Sun and clouds will be the highlight of Saturday too. Highs will warm to around 70 once again. While we will stay dry until late Saturday night, clouds will start to increase by the evening and overnight hours. Lows will only drop into the upper 40s for most thanks to the cloud cover.

Sunday looks soggy. Rain chances will increase throughout the day and could be heavy at times. Temps will start to fall too, which many locations only making it into the low to mid-60s. Rain chances continue Sunday night as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Halloween Monday starts with some showers, but confidence is increasing that by the time the kiddos hit the streets to trick or treat that outside of dodging a stray rain chance, they will stay dry. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s before falling into the low 50s overnight. You can see the latest list of trick-or-treat times and days across the mountains here.

We will start November on Tuesday on a nicer, and drier, note. Clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon hours and highs will climb back to near 70. Most of next week looks drier and milder too. We’ll keep you posted!

