Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of school system

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is declared in a State of Emergency by the West Virginia Board of Education.

An investigation led to a report released Thursday which showed intimidation of teachers and administrators by executive-level staff, a toxic work environment, a lack of services for virtual students in need of special education, and the mismanagement of federal and county dollars.

The West Virginia Board of Education decided to take over Logan County Schools operations following the report. One parent, George Caudill, said he hopes the change is good.

“I just hope it betters the school and it is better for the kids,” Caudill said.

Another parent, Teresa Brooks, said she believes the takeover will provide some accountability.

Brooks has two children in the school system.

“My son is immune compromised and he is currently on homebound,” Brooks said. “The students that are immune compromised or special needs are the ones at home doing virtual learning because they are most vulnerable.”

She said she has spoken at Logan County School Board meetings.

“I don’t feel like they listened to the parents’ concerns then or even now,” Brooks said.

The decision limits the county school board’s ability to make purchases, operate special education, establish policies and make decisions, which were all reasons outlined in the report that led to the state’s takeover.

“I would be ashamed to come into work knowing that I took something from people that absolutely deserve it and need it,” Brooks said. “It’s not right. It is not fair, and those parents -- kudos to them -- because they kept fighting.”

WSAZ reached out to Logan County Schools for a statement on the decision; we have not heard back yet.

