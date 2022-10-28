Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of school system

Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of the school system
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is declared in a State of Emergency by the West Virginia Board of Education.

An investigation led to a report released Thursday which showed intimidation of teachers and administrators by executive-level staff, a toxic work environment, a lack of services for virtual students in need of special education, and the mismanagement of federal and county dollars.

The West Virginia Board of Education decided to take over Logan County Schools operations following the report. One parent, George Caudill, said he hopes the change is good.

“I just hope it betters the school and it is better for the kids,” Caudill said.

Another parent, Teresa Brooks, said she believes the takeover will provide some accountability.

Brooks has two children in the school system.

“My son is immune compromised and he is currently on homebound,” Brooks said. “The students that are immune compromised or special needs are the ones at home doing virtual learning because they are most vulnerable.”

She said she has spoken at Logan County School Board meetings.

“I don’t feel like they listened to the parents’ concerns then or even now,” Brooks said.

The decision limits the county school board’s ability to make purchases, operate special education, establish policies and make decisions, which were all reasons outlined in the report that led to the state’s takeover.

“I would be ashamed to come into work knowing that I took something from people that absolutely deserve it and need it,” Brooks said. “It’s not right. It is not fair, and those parents -- kudos to them -- because they kept fighting.”

WSAZ reached out to Logan County Schools for a statement on the decision; we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
South Laurel named Allen Mitchell their new head football coach on Friday.
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
Former Barbourville councilman and pharmacist Calvin Manis pleads guilty in federal court for...
Former city councilman sentenced in drug trafficking case

Latest News

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the suspect has been taken into custody.
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
New Martin County J-E - 11:00 p.m.
New Martin County J-E - 11:00 p.m.
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Groundbreaking held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
Groundbreaking held for new horse racing facility in Ashland