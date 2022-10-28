Report: Indiana police make arrest in killings of 2 teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (CNN) — An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.

CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County in 2017.

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right). (WPTA)

Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Their case gained national attention due to a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.

The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday then moved to a state facility for his safety.

Investigators are expected to release more details about the case and the alleged arrest on Monday.

