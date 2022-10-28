Report: Indiana police make arrest in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (CNN) — An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.
The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County in 2017.
Their bodies were recovered the next day.
Their case gained national attention due to a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.
The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday then moved to a state facility for his safety.
Investigators are expected to release more details about the case and the alleged arrest on Monday.
