Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland

Groundbreaking held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility.

Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at Revolutionary Racing Kentucky groundbreaking ceremony.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at Revolutionary Racing Kentucky groundbreaking ceremony.(wsaz)

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky plans to build the racing facility on 177 acres near Ashland.

It’s going to be Kentucky’s first track dedicated to quarter horses, as well as an equestrian center and entertainment complex.

It is expected to create more than 200 permanent jobs, in addition to the union labor that will be used during construction. Nearly $1 million in new tax revenues are expected to be generated each year.

“Horse racing in Kentucky generates an annual economic impact of $3.4 billion,” Beshear said. “How about having Boyd County as a part of that moving forward?”

The racetrack, being designed by Populous and in consultation with the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, will feature a 660-yard sprint track and daily purses of $500,000, placing it among the premier quarter horse racing tracks in the nation.

“This facility is going to bring in race fans and tourists far and wide to spend their money right here, and I tell you what, what we’re seeing all across Kentucky is when people come to our communities, they see what team Kentucky is all about,” Beshear said. “When they see the hospitality we have, they want to stay.”

The track is expected to open for the 2024 racing season.

“This is not just going to bring tourist dollars here to Boyd County,” Beshear said. “It’s going to bring new people, and going to bring new opportunity.”

