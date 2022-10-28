Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon.

Two days later, Casey said she was in Monticello during a phone call.

Casey is 113 pounds and five feet tall. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you can call the Pulaski County 911 Center at 606-678-5008.

