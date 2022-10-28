Former school building serving up screams

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - People looking for something spooky to get into this Halloween weekend can check out a local haunt called the West Russell ScareHouse.

It’s a former school building that has sat vacant for years.

Now every October, the former school is occupied by a gang of clowns, ghouls, and other various miscreants.

Eddie Starks bought the building 15 years ago and converted it into a house of horror venue eight years ago.

“We hope to put on a good show every night, all the actors here including myself,” Starks said. “We started out small. I think we’re climbing up that ladder to a well-known haunt.”

The ScareHouse is located along Central Avenue in Flatwoods and will be open this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

It might not be the place for you, though, if you can’t handle the sound of chainsaws revving.

“It’s just the best feeling ever,” Rocky Risner, who portrays a demented doctor, said of the joy he gets out of frightening patrons. “It gets your heart going. It’s just a great time.”

