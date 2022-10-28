Former school building serving up screams

The West Russell ScareHouse is in its eighth year.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - People looking for something spooky to get into this Halloween weekend can check out a local haunt called the West Russell ScareHouse.

It’s a former school building that has sat vacant for years.

Now every October, the former school is occupied by a gang of clowns, ghouls, and other various miscreants.

Eddie Starks bought the building 15 years ago and converted it into a house of horror venue eight years ago.

“We hope to put on a good show every night, all the actors here including myself,” Starks said. “We started out small. I think we’re climbing up that ladder to a well-known haunt.”

The ScareHouse is located along Central Avenue in Flatwoods and will be open this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

It might not be the place for you, though, if you can’t handle the sound of chainsaws revving.

“It’s just the best feeling ever,” Rocky Risner, who portrays a demented doctor, said of the joy he gets out of frightening patrons. “It gets your heart going. It’s just a great time.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
South Laurel named Allen Mitchell their new head football coach on Friday.
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Police and first responders were called to the Lotts Creek community of Perry County Thursday...
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Floyd County man facing charges following drug bust
WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice start to the last weekend of October before rain chances return Sunday
Families of those who died in the historic floods came together to light and release lanterns...
‘Nobody was forgotten’: Knott County comes together to remember lives lost during historic floods
Family wonders when repairs will arrive
Family wonders when repairs will arrive
bell county
Bell County Arrests