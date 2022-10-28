Former city councilman sentenced in drug trafficking case

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A well-known Knox County man will spend more than eight years in prison for his role in a federal drug trafficking case.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this week.

According to court documents, Manis, who also operated a pharmacy, admitted to filling prescriptions for pain pills, or having employees fill them, despite knowing the drugs would be sold illegally.

He was charged in the case with John Pasternak, who is also from Barbourville, and previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Smith, said in a sentencing memo that while all drug trafficking is a problem, Manis’ conduct was especially egregious because of his position as a pharmacist.

Manis had been in custody since March 2021 before being sentenced. Pasternak received a sentence of four years and seven months, while Manis was sentenced to eight years and four months.

