Floyd County man facing charges following drug bust

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent drug bust.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department were in the Harold community this week following up on a drug trafficking investigation when they encountered a man they later found out was a convicted felon.

Police say Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, tried to run from them but was captured following a short chase.

When deputies searched him, they found more than 130 grams of meth along with Fentanyl, prescription pills, plastic baggies, digital scales and cash.

He was arrested and charged with several counts of drug trafficking, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and other charges.

Hunt was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
South Laurel named Allen Mitchell their new head football coach on Friday.
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Police and first responders were called to the Lotts Creek community of Perry County Thursday...
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice start to the last weekend of October before rain chances return Sunday
Families of those who died in the historic floods came together to light and release lanterns...
‘Nobody was forgotten’: Knott County comes together to remember lives lost during historic floods
Family wonders when repairs will arrive
Family wonders when repairs will arrive
bell county
Bell County Arrests