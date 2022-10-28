Floyd County man facing charges following drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent drug bust.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department were in the Harold community this week following up on a drug trafficking investigation when they encountered a man they later found out was a convicted felon.

Police say Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, tried to run from them but was captured following a short chase.

When deputies searched him, they found more than 130 grams of meth along with Fentanyl, prescription pills, plastic baggies, digital scales and cash.

He was arrested and charged with several counts of drug trafficking, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and other charges.

Hunt was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

