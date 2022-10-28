Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire in Breathitt County that has burned more than 50 acres is gaining fuel from fall leaves on the ground.

Jake Hall, the branch manager at the Hazard Branch, of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said “Over the past week we’ve had 80 fires burn around 3,900 acres.”

Recent flooding, which has washed out the road, is making it difficult to fight these wildfires.

“A lot of roads are still being repaired, finding access to certain places is still difficult, especially with our larger equipment,” Hall stated.

“With the heavy winds and the trees still holding on to their leaves, as those leaves fall, they are covering up containment lines, they are falling and covering up the burn areas, which is still hot and smoldering, which is causing those fires to rekindle,” Hall said.

Fires when controlled are good for the forest. However, officials prefer these burns to be controlled.

Burn bans continue for many counties across Kentucky, which means outdoor burning is not allowed.

