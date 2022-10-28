EKY high school marching bands set to compete for state title

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - High school marching bands from across the Commonwealth will compete for a state championship this weekend.

KMEA semifinals will be at various locations in Central Kentucky Saturday morning.

Six schools from Eastern Kentucky will compete.

Class A : Harlan and Somerset

Class 2A : Powell County and Corbin

Class 3A : Estill County

Class 4A: South Laurel

The top four bands in each class will advance to finals on Saturday night at Roy Kidd Stadium at Eastern Kentucky University.

You can find the full schedule here.

