Disaster relief assistance continues after FEMA deadline on October 28th

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is closing the application for disaster relief assistance on Friday, October 28th at midnight.

FEMA spokesperson, Briana Fenton said it is important to apply if you have not done so already.

“If you are a homeowner or a renter who sustained any damage to your primary residence due to the July flooding in one of the designated counties,” Fenton said. “You may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.”

You can apply online here or call the FEMA hotline 800-621-3362.

Fenton said it is important for people to know that when the deadline closes disaster relief centers in each county will remain open.

“Survivors can come in and check their application status,” she said. “They can submit their appeals; submit documents and they can also just ask questions about what next step they need to take or if they need a little clarity on their determination letter.”

One local non-profit has been helping assist flood survivors will the FEMA appeal process.

AppalReD Legal Aid attorney, Whitney Bailey said documentation has been a major issue for people not receiving the full amount from FEMA they could.

“We will do whatever we can to help people work through that process of getting the right documentation, and then submitting it, that’s huge,” Bailey said. “Once we work together on that front end of getting everything together, writing your appeal letter. We are able to submit it and stay on top of things.”

Bailey added it is important for people to understand they can get help from FEMA. Sometimes FEMA just needs more information to do so.

“Let’s go back to the drawing board and see what other information we can supply to FEMA, and what documents we can give them to support the fact that $1,300 is not going to cut it,” she said. “We need more than that.”

Individuals who have already applied for FEMA and would like to appeal and provide FEMA with additional information have 60 days after they receive their first letter from FEMA.

You can call AppalReD for assistance using the number (844) 478-0099, or if you would like to speak with FEMA directly you can visit a disaster relief center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

