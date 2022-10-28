Cumberlands pulls away in season opener

Williamsburg, KY – The Patriots opened up their season with a win for the ninth straight season as they defeated the Buffaloes of Milligan University. A huge second half from senior Jahi Hinson lifted UC over MU for a final score of 84-69.

Hinson scored 26 points on the night, 20 of which came in the second half of play. Lamar Harris Jr. was one rebound away from a double-double, scoring 17 points with nine rebounds. The senior also blocked three shots and had an assist. Freshman Brady Bell reached double digits in his first collegiate game scoring 10 points and going 2-4 from beyond the arc. Cumberlands would shoot 45.2% from the field, and 50% from three in the second half. UC took advantage of Milligan miscues, scoring 29 points off of turnovers as well.

It was back and forth in the beginning of the contest, with neither team getting over a six point advantage over their opponent. Milligan jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before UC rattled off seven straight points to take the 7-2 lead. Milligan answered with four points of their own before Harris would hit a jumper and two free throws on back-to-back possessions for the 11-6 lead.

A 22-11 run in favor of the Buffaloes gave them the 28-22 lead with 5:15 left to go, their largest of the night. Isaiah Payton responded with four points and a steal that led to a Lamar Harris dunk to even things up at 30 a piece with just under two minutes on the clock. A late Milligan three would put the Buffaloes up 33-32 heading into the locker room.

It was a shootout early in the second half. Two free throws from Jadrian Flores gave UC the 42-39 lead with 15:53 left to go. A breakaway dunk from Harris and a layup from Austin Hall accompanied by two layups and a three from MU saw the game tied at 46-46.

This was the turning point as the Patriots took the lead and didn’t look back. A three pointer and a dunk from Hinson before Hall hit a three of his own gave the Patriots a 54-48 lead going into the first media timeout of the half. Hinson would hit another three with Bell hitting back-to-back triples right after to increase the lead to 13 with 10:17 remaining.

With 8:21 left Milligan would get the game within eight points after a layup to make it 63-55, but this would be as close as they were going to get. Hinson tallied nine points in the remainder of the game to put it away. Two dunks got the crowd on their feet as he caught a lob off an inbound play, and drove to the lane the following possession for his final four points of the game. A layup and a pair of free throws from J.J. Ramey gave the Pats a 19 point lead with just three minutes remaining. The final buzzer would sound as the Patriots took the game over the Buffaloes 84-69.

The Patriots will return to action on Saturday where they will face off against Bryan College at 4 PM ET in Williamsburg.

