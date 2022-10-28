Appalshop partnering with Educational Foundation of America to support EKY artists

By Chandler Wilcox
Oct. 28, 2022
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalshop is partnering with the Educational Foundation of America to financially support Eastern Kentucky artists affected by the flood.

The artists can apply via the Appalshop website, and receive a $500 check if they qualify.

“This is a no-questions-asked grant. It’s just there to support you in rebuilding, and being able to keep our community lively, and have the culture that we hold so dear here,” Appalshop Director of Films Willa Johnson said.

The first 80 artists who apply and qualify will receive the check.

“If they lost partial or all gear and they apply, and they can show some loss, that’s $500 for them to take and run with,” Willa Johnson said.

Flood survivor Mona Collier is among several artists who have already applied.

She lost her home and almost all of the artwork in it.

“I lost everything. I got two pieces of artwork out that was completed. That’s all I got out. They were both of Jesus also,” Collier said.

While her copy painting of Jesus was damaged, the original stood tall amongst the flood destruction.

With that inspiration and the grant, Mona Collier will continue her artwork.

“I would’ve probably done just a little, and not what I always did,” she said.

Willa Johnson said Appalshop received $50,000 in whole, $40,000 of which will be used in the grant checks. They are still deciding where else they might spend the rest of the money.

