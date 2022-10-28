‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award

American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor.

The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award.

The category is Competition Contestant of 2022 and the others are all winners or contestants on shows on several major networks.

In a Facebook post, Thompson says you can vote for him up to 25 times each day through November 9th here.

You can watch the 48th annual People’s Choice Awards show on December 6th on NBC and E!

