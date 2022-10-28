$8.9 million awarded to Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties to promote health and safety

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky counties are set to receive millions of dollars, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday.

Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties were awarded $8.9 million.

The money will go toward building an emergency services center, building a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan County.

“The funds announced today target critical infrastructure in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are improving our emergency response facilities and ensuring folks have access to food and clean water. Together, we can build that better Kentucky we all want for our families.”

$4.6 million was awarded to build the emergency services center.

The center will serve as an EOC, 911 Call Center and fire department in Elliott County. The center will also have enough room for local ambulances and crew.

The EOC can also be used as a classroom for first responders.

“In the wake of our 911 dispatch and ambulance service fire in 2017, our dispatchers have been working from a side room at the county’s health department,” Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis said. “Also, during our ice storms of 2021, Emergency Management Director Jim Skaggs had to facilitate all groups from the county’s road and maintenance garage. This meant up to 40 volunteers and National Guard, along with our road crew team, were operating out of the county’s small garage with little resources. This new facility will be a first of its kind in Elliott and will bring us up to everyone else around the state in the forms of EOC, 911 dispatch and communications for any emergencies we may see moving forward!”

If needed, the center can also serve as a warming center and shelter.

More than $1.1 million was awarded to build a food pantry facility for the Elliott County Christian Community Center (ECCCC).

“Elliott County, like so many other communities, recognizes the vast need for better services and facilities to provide them to our citizens,” Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis said. “This food pantry will be the first of its kind for us, and we could not be more thankful to Gov. Beshear, the Department for Local Government and those who serve our friends and neighbors now here in Elliott County.”

The facility will provide food and other resources to people in Elliott County.

The building will be owned, operated, maintained and insured by ECCCC.

“The team at ECCCC works incredibly hard for our community,” Sherry Mathis, director of ECCCC said. “As of May of this year, we have distributed over 75,000 pounds of food and commodities to residents. This new building is going to help us serve even more people in need of our services. We want to thank everyone involved in helping us secure these much-needed funds.”

Elliott County also received $150,000 to resurface nearly one mile of Bill Branch. The last time work was completed on Bill Branch was in 2003.

“We and our hard-working citizens on Bill Branch are more than appreciative to the Governor, Secretary Gray and Commissioner Lewis for their assistance in providing us with the resurfacing funds requested,” Judge Lewis said.

Lawrence County was awarded $57,000 to patch nearly one mile of McIntier Road.

“This patching project is going to help ensure the roads in Lawrence County are safe for our people,” Lawrence County Judge-Executive Phillip Carter said. “Investing in basic infrastructure like this improves the quality of life of our people. We want to thank the state for their continued investment in Lawrence County.”

Morgan County will receive more than $2.9 million to extend waterlines to unserved areas throughout the county.

“This project is going to benefit our citizens by providing clean drinking water to multiple areas in Morgan County, and this has always been a priority of my administration,” Morgan County Judge-Executive John Will Stacy said. “Our thanks to all involved in securing this funding.”

The project will extend service to approximately 80 homes in Morgan County.

