Write-in candidate selected by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill remainder of Martin County Judge Executive’s term

Photo Courtesy: Write-In Dr. Lon Lafferty for Martin County Judge/Executive 2022 Facebook Page
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be a new leader in one Eastern Kentucky county later this week.

Earlier this month, current Martin County Judge Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation from the job to take over as the new President/CEO for One East Kentucky.

On Thursday, longtime Martin County Doctor Lon Lafferty was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to fill the seat as interim judge executive until the term runs out at the end of December.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Dr. Lafferty said he will be sworn in at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

“I’m prepared to get to work on Friday to begin the process of moving Martin County forward. The job is big and there is much to do.” Lafferty said in the video.

Lafferty is one of several write-in candidates on the ballot for the general election on November 8th. He previously served in the role from 1999-2003.

