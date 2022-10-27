Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title

The Wolfe County Lady Wolves have won their second title in three seasons.
The Wolfe County Lady Wolves have won their second title in three seasons.
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain.

Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship.

The Lady Wolves will play the winners of the 13th Region in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament on Monday.

