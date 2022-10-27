Traffic stop in Bell County leaves two men in jail on drug charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail facing charges after a deputy noticed one of them not wearing a seatbelt during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday night, Bell County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 217.

Police stopped one of the cars coming through for the violation. Ronald Williams, 47, of Coldiron in Harlan County, was driving. In addition to not wearing his seatbelt, he was also unable to provide the deputies with proof of insurance or a driver’s license.

Police say his passenger, James Gilbert, 66, of Loyall, also in Harlan County, appeared to hide something on his side of the car. Deputies asked Williams to step out of the car to conduct a safety pat down.

K9 Chan was also on the scene and was deployed to search the outside of the car and alerted on the driver’s door.

When police searched the car, they found a pistol between the driver’s seat and center console and a rifle in the back floorboard. They also found a small bag of they believe is meth, a small bag of powder believed to be Fentanyl, one syringe with residue inside and nearly $28,000 in cash stuffed inside a black bag and a Cheez-It box.

When police ran the names of the men inside the car, both had been previously convicted on multiple felony charges and the rifle was stolen.

Williams is charged with buying/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance, importing Carfentanil, Fentanyl, or Fentanyl Derivatives, receiving stolen property, failure to wear a seatbelt and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license or insurance. He was also served on a separate bench warrant.

Gilbert is charged with buying/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance and importing Carfentanil, Fentanyl, or Fentanyl Derivatives.

Both were taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

