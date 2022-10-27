‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together.

The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding self assurance, and taking control of the future by standing strong.

“So what they have to say is important and that they have a lot of strength within them they just need to kind of get out of their own way and and stop listening to the external influences,” said UPIKE First Lady Kay Webb.

This year’s theme, Hometown Heroes, celebrated those on the front line who have worked to shine in their careers and dedication to making the region better.

Many of the students in attendance said it was nice to have a day devoted to the girls, where they can share their common threads and work together to raise up the region.

“This is a really special thing, because it’s not something that’s normal in Pike County,” said

The event continues to grow, bringing in more students than any previous year, and expanding its mission by welcoming other organizations into the female-focused future. Pikeville Rotary is also expanding its focus, planning a similar event in April.

“I think it’s really important that the Pikeville Rotary Club continues to support the youth of the region and what they do to empower women of the region,” said Jeff Vanderbeck, representing Pikeville Rotary. “To let them know that there are so many more options out there than what the stereotypical options are.”

Webb said the hope is that the mission will grow and the girls will seize the days ahead with full confidence.

“Letting them know that they have a voice and that we need to hear their voice,” she said. “Not only in their schools, but in their communities.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.