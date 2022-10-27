Sunshine continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine made it’s triumphant return to our skies this afternoon and there’s more where that came from as the weekend kicks off.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure is back in place as we head through tonight and tomorrow. This means we’ll continue to see dry skies and cooler air as the forecast moves along. We’re mostly clear tonight and that will allow lows to fall back below normal into the lower 40s as we head through tonight.

The sunshine continues into tomorrow for a gorgeous finish to the work week. Only difference is that high pressure will slowly be inching its way to the east, allowing warmer air from the south to work into the region. Highs look to make a jump to near 70º into tomorrow afternoon. You’ll still need the cool weather gear for high school football, though, as we fall through the 50s during the evening. That’s on the way into the middle 40s for overnight lows.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Changes are on the way, however, as we head into the weekend itself. Saturday does look dry, however, we will continue to see clouds on the increase as our late weekend system moves closer to the region. We’re still in the upper 60s to near 70º on Saturday. Saturday night looks milder, though, as we continue the increase in clouds, with lows in the upper 40s.

Showers move back in during the afternoon hours on Sunday. Despite the cloud cover, however, we’ll keep highs mild into the upper 60s even with the showers pushing through the region. Showers look to remain off and on with us as we head through the beginning and even middle of next week. The rain doesn’t look heavy right now, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it as highs stay in the middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.