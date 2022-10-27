A spooktacular day for Magoffin County students

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools and the City of Salyersville hosted a Salyersville City Park Spooktacular for Magoffin County head start through second graders.

Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows said the day was so special for the children.

“I think that’s probably one of the most special parts of having a small, rural community,” he said. “When it comes time to doing things for the kids everyone comes together.”

Local groups and businesses set up booths around the park and handed out candy for the kids to trick-or-treat.

The kids also got to enjoy the Magoffin County High School dance team dressed as various characters walking around and making the kids laugh.

“Everybody likes a reason to get to dress up. So, when I found out that they asked us to come downtown to do this, we were on top of it,” said Andrea Preston, coach of the Magoffin County High School dance team. “So, we started planning weeks in advance on who we were going to be and what to wear and it’s just been so much fun.”

One second grade student said her favorite part was seeing the characters.

“My favorite character has been Elsa and Anna,” she said.

This is the second year of the Salyersville Spooktacular events.

