Several EKY counties set to receive funding to improve water infrastructure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding will support more than 400 projects to improve water infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

The funding comes from the second round of Governor Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program.

“Since the start of my administration, I’ve prioritized upgrading Kentucky’s critical infrastructure and making our state a better place for our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “With this announcement, we’re investing more than $200 million in projects across the state. Once we allocate all the Cleaner Water funds from this round, every county will have funding to help improve their water infrastructure.”

Several Eastern Kentucky counties will receive some of the funding. You can find more information below:

Pike County will receive $3.5 million for six projects. One project will deliver clean water to about 39 homes. Another project will install 3,000 feet of water line to provide safe drinking water to four unserved homes in Pike County.

Elliott County is set to receive more than $446,000.

Estill County will get more than $860,000.

Floyd County was awarded more than $2 million.

Johnson County will receive more than $1 million.

Lawrence County is set to receive more than $989,000.

Lee County will get more than $449,000.

Leslie County was awarded more than $638,000.

Letcher County will receive more than $1 million.

Magoffin County will get more than $706,000.

Martin County is set to receive more than $685,000.

McCreary County was awarded more than $1 million.

Menifee County will get more than $371,000.

Owsley County will receive more than $246,000.

Perry County was awarded more than $1.7 million.

Pulaski County will get more than $3.9 million.

Wayne County is set to receive more than $1.1 million.

Wolfe County was awarded more than $398,000.

You can find the complete funding list here.

