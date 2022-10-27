Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts

Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts
Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations were honored for their roles in the Perry County community Thursday afternoon by the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

Hazard First Baptist Church received the best Non-Profit Award for its work in flood relief.

”We started immediately on mud outs,” said Pastor Tim Reynolds. “We had people coming from Kansas with search dogs, rescue dogs, cadaver dogs, looking for people who have been swept away in the flood.”

Since the flooding, the church has housed nearly 500 volunteers. Now, church members are working on rebuilding.

”This foundation from Nashville is going to be sending a team in January,” he said. “In February, we have another team coming from Massachusetts, so we’re seeing teams coming from all parts of the country.”

The Housing Development Alliance received the Best Community Service Award for its work since the flooding. The organization has mucked out homes and is starting to build new homes for those impacted by flooding.

”Everyone of our staff, they have worked incredibly long hours,” said Scott McReynolds with The Housing Development Alliance. “We’ve asked them to do stuff they didn’t sign up for.”

Regardless of the awards, they said it is all about working as a community.

”The need is so huge, and you know, the city and the county, they set the example,” he said. “I mean. they work together well and it’s just what it’s going to take.”

Organizations Awarded
Organizations Awarded(WYMT)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
South Laurel named Allen Mitchell their new head football coach on Friday.
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
Ky. city under a boil water advisory
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
Police and first responders were called to the Lotts Creek community of Perry County Thursday...
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County

Latest News

Invest 606 businesses
Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists
SALYERSVILLE HALLOWEEN
A spooktacular day for Magoffin County students
A retired Army Master Sergeant is working against the clock, trying to get enough votes to pass...
WKYT Investigates: Major Richard Star Act
Clean Water
Several EKY counties set to receive funding to improve water infrastructure