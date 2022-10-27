Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations were honored for their roles in the Perry County community Thursday afternoon by the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

Hazard First Baptist Church received the best Non-Profit Award for its work in flood relief.

”We started immediately on mud outs,” said Pastor Tim Reynolds. “We had people coming from Kansas with search dogs, rescue dogs, cadaver dogs, looking for people who have been swept away in the flood.”

Since the flooding, the church has housed nearly 500 volunteers. Now, church members are working on rebuilding.

”This foundation from Nashville is going to be sending a team in January,” he said. “In February, we have another team coming from Massachusetts, so we’re seeing teams coming from all parts of the country.”

The Housing Development Alliance received the Best Community Service Award for its work since the flooding. The organization has mucked out homes and is starting to build new homes for those impacted by flooding.

”Everyone of our staff, they have worked incredibly long hours,” said Scott McReynolds with The Housing Development Alliance. “We’ve asked them to do stuff they didn’t sign up for.”

Regardless of the awards, they said it is all about working as a community.

”The need is so huge, and you know, the city and the county, they set the example,” he said. “I mean. they work together well and it’s just what it’s going to take.”

Organizations Awarded (WYMT)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.