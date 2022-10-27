North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the KHSAA, North Laurel’s 43-0 win over South Laurel has been ruled a forfeit.
In the KHSAA’s schedule page, the forfeit is due to a self-reported ineligible player. The forfeit gives the Cardinals their first win of the season. North Laurel drops to 5-4.
With the ruling, South Laurel gets their first win in the cross-town rivalry since 2018. The Jaguars still lead the series 18-15.
