Man sentenced to prison for child pornography crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County has been sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison for the possession of child pornography as well as accessing a website on the dark web known to share material of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

A federal jury found Raymond Dugan, 55, of Logan, guilty following a one-day trial.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dugan’s home. Officers obtained the search warrant for Dugan’s residence after tracing an Internet Protocol (IP) address that had been used to access the website.

Officers seized several electronic devices during the search, including a laptop computer. An analysis by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) revealed 1,237 images of child pornography on the laptop. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors subjected to sadistic and machoistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

Dugan’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

“There can be no tolerance under the law for anyone who exploits or preys upon children,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU). I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and Nowles Heinrich and the trial team for the successful prosecution of this case.”

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.