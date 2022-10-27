Man sentenced to prison for child pornography crime

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County has been sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison for the possession of child pornography as well as accessing a website on the dark web known to share material of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

A federal jury found Raymond Dugan, 55, of Logan, guilty following a one-day trial.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Dugan’s home. Officers obtained the search warrant for Dugan’s residence after tracing an Internet Protocol (IP) address that had been used to access the website.

Officers seized several electronic devices during the search, including a laptop computer. An analysis by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) revealed 1,237 images of child pornography on the laptop. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors subjected to sadistic and machoistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

Dugan’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

“There can be no tolerance under the law for anyone who exploits or preys upon children,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory Digital Forensics Unit (DFU). I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and Nowles Heinrich and the trial team for the successful prosecution of this case.”

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
South Laurel named Allen Mitchell their new head football coach on Friday.
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
Ky. city under a boil water advisory
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
Police and first responders were called to the Lotts Creek community of Perry County Thursday...
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County

Latest News

caucus
Pro Life Caucus - Phil 5:30
Bats hanging in the Second Chance Wild Life Center Bat Room.
Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need
Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts
Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts
Invest 606 businesses
Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists