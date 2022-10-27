Lawmakers discuss proposed abortion amendment ahead of November election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State lawmakers met Thursday morning to talk about a proposed amendment on abortion.

Amendment 2 would add a line to Kentucky’s constitution saying it does not protect the right to abortion.

Kentucky voters will vote on the amendment on the November 8 ballot.

The legislature’s pro-life caucus met Thursday to discuss what they call misinformation about the amendment.

They say “out-of-state interests” are skewing the issue, and they are also spending a lot of money to lead people in the wrong direction.

Lawmakers in the pro-life caucus said the amendment does not say all abortions will be banned.

“The amendment does not allow abortion or does not outlaw abortions. It does not outlaw abortions in all cases. Under current Kentucky law, abortion is legal if necessary to preserve the life or health of a pregnant woman,” said Rep. Nancy State, R-Brandenburg.

However, opponents said it is the most restrictive abortion question on any ballot in the nation this year.

“The abortion question on the ballot in November is one of the most extreme in the nation,” said Chris Hartman with the Kentucky Fairness Alliance. “It would ban all abortion in Kentucky with no exceptions or rape, incest or the life of a parent.”

Both sides claim the other side is misleading voters.

The amendment was added to the ballot after passing the state legislature in 2021 with votes of 76 to 20 in the House and 32 to 6 in the Senate.

