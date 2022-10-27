KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat

(WAFB)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is.

The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.

After local testing ruled out all of the usual suspects, which included Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Heroin, Codeine or Methamphetamine, deputies sent it off to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab in Frankfort for further testing.

On Wednesday, officials there discovered the tablet is Meclizine. That drug is an antihistamine typically used to treat symptoms from motion sickness. Deputies are still trying to figure out how it got mixed in with the candy.

You can read our story about how to keep your kids safe when dealing with their trick-or-treat haul here.

