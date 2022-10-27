Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine finalists were announced as participants in this year’s Accelerator and Pitch Contest created by Invest 606.

Each business will go through six months of training and can win more than $30,000 in prizes.

The whole process is a major boost after destructive flooding hit in July.

“People in their community see a business celebrated, and that makes them wanna get on and wanna share, and say how amazing that business is. So, it provides a forum for people to really celebrate these small businesses,” Invest 606 Founder Geoff Marietta.

Annie’s Frugal Finery in Whitesburg is one of the finalists. They hope the competition allows them to expand.

“We’re gonna look towards defining our branding and getting ourselves set up so we can possibly open a second location,” owner Debbie Campbell said.

Coal Country Candles in Hazard is another finalist. They are wanting to build onto the support they have raised for schools in the area through their products.

“Last year we helped raise $7,000 for the schools doing our fundraiser program, and this year we hope to raise a lot more than that in this coming year,” owner Randy Gabbard said.

Invest 606 was created for the local businesses that do so much in the community.

“You know, they’re the backbone of America. They’re the ones that are always sponsoring the local teams, who are providing that necessary service or product that a community relies on,” Geoff Marietta said.

The final Pitch Contest will be held next April in Corbin.

