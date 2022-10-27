Gov. Andy Beshear, state leaders lay out “Education First” plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and other state leaders announced education priorities Thursday morning.

The Governor laid out the priorities in what he dubbed the “Education First” plan. The plan would have to go before the upcoming General Assembly for approval.

“It is simple. We cannot expect to make up for math losses if we don’t have math teachers,” Gov. Beshear said during the news conference. “According to the National Educational Association, Kentucky ranks 44th in the nation for starting salaries, with new teachers averaging about $37,373 per year. We need to increase our teacher’s pay and make sure they are paid what they deserve.”

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Provide a 5% across-the-board salary increase to every teacher, bus driver, cafeteria workers and school employee statewide.

2. Investment for universal preschool for all four-year-olds and full-day kindergarten classes for every child in Kentucky.

3. Restore funding to textbooks and professional development.

4. Helping keep teachers in the classroom with student loan forgiveness.

5. Set aside funding to set up and staff eight regional social emotional learning institutes for educators to help deal with online and in-person bullying.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass also discussed teacher staffing shortages across the state during the news conference.

“We need to attract people into the teaching profession who are willing to devote the years of their lives that it takes to master the art and science of teaching. This is not a job everyone can or should do and it needs to be celebrated and recognized,” Dr. Glass said.

