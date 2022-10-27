Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Perry County.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle tells WYMT his office is on the scene of a school bus crash.

It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community.

We’re told the bus driver was taken to the hospital. We do not know his current condition.

Police say there were 10 children on board, but none were hurt.

The crash never closed the road, but deputies say to use caution if you are coming through the area.

