Clouds on the way out, dry conditions returning for a few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warming trend is on the way back to the mountains after a dreary and overcast Wednesday. More rain chances are on the horizon though.

Today and Tonight

After starting the day with some clouds, skies gradually clear by this afternoon to some sunshine. That should take our temperatures from the 40s this morning to the low 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping back into the 40s again. The big thing to note about today and tonight is even though it will look gloomy at times, no rain is expected.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds return to the forecast on Friday as temperatures soar to near 70. We will drop back into the 40s Friday night under mainly clear skies.

The last weekend in October is a half-and-half one. Saturday looks good, at least during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs again will top out near 70. An increase in cloud cover Saturday night will keep us a little closer to the 50-degree mark. We should stay dry until Sunday.

Rain chances move back in on Sunday with a new cold front. I don’t think it will be an all-day washout, but I do believe scattered showers will be around off and on all day. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s during the afternoon and drop into the mid-50s overnight.

We say goodbye to October on Halloween Monday with some scattered rain chances, but I’m still cautiously optimistic for the trick-or-treaters in the evening hours that they will only have to dodge a few stray showers instead of a steady rain. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.