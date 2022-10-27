Clouds on the way out, dry conditions returning for a few days

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warming trend is on the way back to the mountains after a dreary and overcast Wednesday. More rain chances are on the horizon though.

Today and Tonight

After starting the day with some clouds, skies gradually clear by this afternoon to some sunshine. That should take our temperatures from the 40s this morning to the low 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping back into the 40s again. The big thing to note about today and tonight is even though it will look gloomy at times, no rain is expected.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds return to the forecast on Friday as temperatures soar to near 70. We will drop back into the 40s Friday night under mainly clear skies.

The last weekend in October is a half-and-half one. Saturday looks good, at least during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs again will top out near 70. An increase in cloud cover Saturday night will keep us a little closer to the 50-degree mark. We should stay dry until Sunday.

Rain chances move back in on Sunday with a new cold front. I don’t think it will be an all-day washout, but I do believe scattered showers will be around off and on all day. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s during the afternoon and drop into the mid-50s overnight.

We say goodbye to October on Halloween Monday with some scattered rain chances, but I’m still cautiously optimistic for the trick-or-treaters in the evening hours that they will only have to dodge a few stray showers instead of a steady rain. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. city under a boil water advisory
Coal miner and family
‘It hit me right between the eyes’: Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
gavel
Laurel County teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own
Amy Newsome and Melanie Ramey were recently selected to join the Kentucky Innovative Teacher...
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 26, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 26, 2022
Mountain News at 6 - Weather
Mountain News at 6 - Weather
Cooler finish to the work week
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front moves out, but chilly temperatures linger for a while longer