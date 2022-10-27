Alan Jackson to receive CMA lifetime achievement award


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alan Jackson, a legend in county music, will be awarded the 2022 Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, the CMA announced Thursday.

Jackson will accept the award during the 56th annual CMA Awards, which will be broadcasted live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will take the CMA Awards stage for an all-star tribute to the Country Music Hall of Fame member, the CMA said in a media release.

“We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a media release. “A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music. We are so excited to bring Dierks, Jon, Carrie and Lainey together on the CMA Awards stage for what will surely be an incredible and touching tribute to an artist they each deeply admire. Having had the great fortune of working with Alan over the years, I am delighted we are honoring him with this milestone award next month.”

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is for an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music, according to the organization. Jackson has released more than 20 albums and collections.

