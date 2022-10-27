2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools.

During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event.

Each high school in the Pike County Schools District received a check for $4,747, broken up from the $28,483 raised this year. With the funds collected during this year’s bowl, the 37-year total is at $997,954, with officials saying they expect to surpass the $1 million mark next year.

Though the event was once a plan to get a spotlight on the mountain teams, CTBI Pikeville Market Manager Brett Keene said it is now about bringing in more funds for the schools represented on the field.

“Tradition has carried us forward and it’s a good opportunity for us to raise money and give back to the schools,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
South Laurel named Allen Mitchell their new head football coach on Friday.
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
Ky. city under a boil water advisory
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
Police and first responders were called to the Lotts Creek community of Perry County Thursday...
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County

Latest News

This year's theme, Hometown Heroes, celebrated the women on the front line for the region.
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
eky strong
EKY Strong - Buddy 6
Candlelight Vigil - Jordan 6
Candlelight Vigil - Jordan 6
perry bus crash
Perry Bus Crash