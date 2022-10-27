2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools.

During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event.

Each high school in the Pike County Schools District received a check for $4,747, broken up from the $28,483 raised this year. With the funds collected during this year’s bowl, the 37-year total is at $997,954, with officials saying they expect to surpass the $1 million mark next year.

Though the event was once a plan to get a spotlight on the mountain teams, CTBI Pikeville Market Manager Brett Keene said it is now about bringing in more funds for the schools represented on the field.

“Tradition has carried us forward and it’s a good opportunity for us to raise money and give back to the schools,” he said.

