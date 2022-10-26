Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Tuesday, and a man is wanted in connection with a drug investigation, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said Brandy King was arrested in the Marrowbone area by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. She was wanted on five felony drug warrants in connection with a Wayne County investigation, Thompson said.

That investigation was conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in an area between Crum and Dunlow.

Another suspect, Harmon “Odell” Whitt is wanted in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about where Whitt may be is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 304-272-6378 or Wayne County 911.

King is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the sheriff.

