Whitley County man sentenced in child sex abuse case

(WJHG)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man will spend 15 years in prison for his role in a child sex abuse case.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the decision on Wednesday.

David Mayes, 30, was sentenced in Whitley County Circuit Court on Monday.

In July, Mayes pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal abuse, two counts of rape, sodomy and sex abuse. All of those charges are felonies.

As part of the sentence, Mayes will be listed on the sex offender registry for life. He will also be on monitored probation once he is released and will not be able to interact with any of his victims for at least 10 years.

