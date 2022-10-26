Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion.

That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an “ice water” barrel, since it was peak prohibition). Inspired by Tennessee moonshine and Kentucky whiskey, the barrel was the center of several pranks and mishaps between the two schools. In 1953, some Tennessee students kidnapped the barrel and brought it back to Knoxville. That inspired some Kentucky students to come kidnap Smokey.

However, tragedy struck in 1998. An alcohol-related accident involving two Kentucky football students put an end to the tradition. So where is it now? Not even Head Coach Josh Heupel knows.

WVLT News tracked down the barrel, which is currently under a tool box in UT’s equipment room. There it sits gathering dust, holding many memories of the 129 year old rivalry.

