Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

Amy Newsome and Melanie Ramey were recently selected to join the Kentucky Innovative Teacher Cohort class of 2022-2023.(Floyd County Schools and Paintsville Independent Schools)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level.

Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort.

Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams Middle School in Floyd County and Melanie Ramey from Paintsville Elementary School in Johnson County.

Teachers were selected from a pool of applicants from across the state that are part of the 43 KY ILN member districts.

Those in the cohort will be provided professional learning opportunities, teacher leadership opportunities and innovative project development and implementation ideas to directly impact the learning experiences of Kentucky students.

The other members of 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort members are:

  • Kalli Colley, South Marshall Middle School (Marshall County)
  • Jeremy Hall, John Hardin High School (Hardin County)
  • María Belén Morera de Paz, Edythe Jones Hayes Middle School (Fayette County)
  • Bryan Quillen, Fairdale High School (Jefferson County)
  • Meagan Ralph, South Marshall Middle School (Marshall County)
  • Morgan Seely, Painted Stone Elementary (Shelby County)
  • Tina Sharp, North Jackson Elementary (Barren County)
  • Molly Turner, Auburn School (Logan County)
  • Kathleen Walkovic, Luhr Elementary (Jefferson County)

For more information about the program, you can visit the Innovative Learning Network webpage.

