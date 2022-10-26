TEK Center Inc. to bring industrial education to Martin County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Instead of a four-year institution, students in one Eastern Kentucky county will soon have another option they could flourish in.

TEK Center Inc., a fast-track trade school, is opening in Martin County.

“It is a post-secondary institute, but it’s gonna bring about heavy equipment operators, industrial maintenance mechanics and electricians in a different way,” founder Angie Reynolds said.

In less than one year, students can learn techniques and earn certifications necessary for the workforce, something that Martin County could profit from.

“We have the keys here to getting these people trained that they’re needing for our workforce, which allows for her (Angie Reynolds) to grow and for us to potentially grow with bringing some companies into our area,” Martin County Deputy Judge-Executive Eric Phelps said.

The TEK Center vision has been recognized outside of the county, as ARC representatives presented a $1.5 million power grant to help the school get started.

“We did submit an application for the power grant so we were able to get the funding that we needed to open up the school, do the renovation of the space where the classrooms will be, buy the equipment that we need,” Angie Reynolds said.

Now that enrollment is officially open, Reynolds and her fellow board members are excited to create more jobs in the region.

“We are from this region. Not necessarily Martin County, but close by. So, we wanted to do something that allowed people to obtain sustainable jobs and viable careers close to home,” she said.

TEK Center Inc. officials are hoping to get classes started in February 2023.

