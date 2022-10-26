Mother of boy found dead in suitcase: ‘This is a whole demon in a child body’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a child found dead inside a suitcase in Indiana made posts calling her child a “demon.”

WAVE News Troubleshooters also found she was released from Louisville’s jail just five days before the boy’s body was found.

According to Indiana State Police, Dejaune Anderson, 37, took to Facebook to message and comment about her son.

One of the first posts documents reference is from January 5, 2022.

“I am using my blood for this ritual,” Anderson wrote. That was followed by, “A very powerful demonic force within my son,” on February 19.

One month later, on March 12, South Carolina Highway Patrol tried stopping Anderson for speeding, they said. Instead, Anderson took off reaching more than 94 miles an hour. Police said she had the now deceased child in the car at the time, as well as her now co-defendant, Dawne Coleman.

The child and Coleman were taken to a hotel by police.

Just three days after that arrest, she posted, “Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don’t even know it’s a full grown demon in the body telling you what to do because you didn’t choose your soul. Better start using your third eye.”

On March 18, she posted about writing a book about living with a “demonic” child. She added that she was also planning on a podcast.

On March 31, LMPD had an encounter with Anderson at the Oxmoor Center in St. Matthews.

According to that police report, Anderson was charged with robbery in the second degree after allegedly stealing from Von Maur and then hitting the security guard who tried to stop her.

At first, Jefferson County Judge Josephine Buckner issued Anderson a $500 bond during arraignment.

But then on April 11, during Anderson’s preliminary hearing, Judge Lisa Langford released Anderson on her own recognizance, meaning Anderson no longer had to put up any money for bond, according to court records.

It is unclear if Langford was aware of the fresh arrest in South Carolina less than a month before.

She was released the same day in which she later wrote on social media, “Yes had to do some healing and killing,” according to ISP.

The next day she tweets to the Archdiocese in Indianapolis that she has survived her son’s “death attacks.”

“I have been able to weaken his powers through out blood,” the tweet reads. “I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance.”

On April 15, records show Anderson posted “This is a whole demon in a child body.”

The next day, the boy’s body would be discovered in a distinct suitcase covered with a Las Vegas design in the woods of New Pekin, Ind.

Troubleshooters also found Anderson had criminal history in Nevada. She had been arrested multiple times through 2011 and 2012 for trespassing and prostitution.

Anderson is still on the run.

