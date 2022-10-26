Morehead State basketball gets a commitment from a special young boy

Liam Webb gets rare honor to become an honorary MSU Eagle
8 year-old Liam Webb commits to Morehead St. as he fights cancer
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky (WKYT) – Liam Webb is 8 years old and battling cancer. Wednesday morning at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena, Webb, who is from Pikeville, received a rare opportunity to become an honorary Morehead State Eagle. MSU men’s basketball coach, Preston Spradlin, showed the youngster around the Morehead State facilities and with two simple words, Webb became an Eagle.

“I commit!” said an enthusiastic Webb. That declaration was followed by a roaring “Let’s Goooo!” from Spradlin and the Eagle basketball players in attendance.

“When we get an opportunity to do something like we did today, we certainly want to take advantage of it,” said Spradlin.

“Great lessons from Liam, and his battle with cancer right now, and then all the things that he’s gone through in the adversity and courage that he has shown. I think it’s a great lesson for all of us and certainly for our basketball players as well.”

