Leslie County students take part in downtown revitalization

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Leslie County Area Technology Center are leaving their mark on the community.

The welding class at the school was asked to be a part of the downtown revitalization project by creating two large eagle statues for the community.

Emma Napier, a student that has been working on the project for a couple years, said it has been an honor getting to work on the statues.

“I feel like it’s going to be great for the community because I can come back 10, 20 years from now and show my kids and grandkids. Hey, I helped build that,” she said.

The students were asked to take part in this project by the Leslie County Community Foundation. The foundation chairman, Joel Brashear, said the idea was created by UK students helping create ideas for the downtown revitalization.

“They’re so impressive, seeing it as a picture does not do it justice,” Brashear said. “This thing is over 10 feet tall, it’s over 20 feet wide. It was hand constructed, it’s solid steel. It’s fantastic.”

The students said the job has taken a lot of time and attention to detail.

“We studied many pictures, we looked at many pictures of them in flight and sitting on tree branches,” said two students, Brayden Spurlock and Payton Sizemore. “We studied how they look in the air and sitting down, and we studied many of the feathers.”

One eagle statue has been completed and placed outside of the Leslie County Area Technology Center, and the second statue is expected to be finished in a couple of months. That statue will be placed in downtown Hyden.

The students said they put in more than 500 hours of work on these statues as of Wednesday.

