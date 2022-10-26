Ky. health professionals discuss potential ‘tripledemic’ heading into winter

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in RSV cases. A doctor at Saint London said they are also seeing an increase in cases especially compared to previous years.

“One misconception that a lot of people have is that RSV is mainly something that infects kids,” said Dr. Regina Kaur at Saint Joseph London. “In fact, it also infects adults who are older in age and immunocompromised.”

Why are we seeing an increase in RSV? Doctors said it is likely because RSV has mutated.

”The form that is around right now is likely something that is a little bit more infectious,” she added.

You can get COVID, flu and RSV at the same time.

”You see, right now, if someone has COVID and then they contract flu on top of that, you know, it can really compound the negative impact on an individual,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “All these different viruses attacking their respiratory system at the same time.”

Health professionals said one cause that likely led to an increase in viruses is people no longer following pandemic-era health guidelines.

”So, when someone coughs, sneezes, someone can be infected by those droplets that are expelled,” he said. “If you touch a common surface, you can pick up the virus.”

