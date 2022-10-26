Ky. city under a boil water advisory

(MGN Photos)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you.

Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water because of that leak.

Walter said they rerouted water to other customers and issued the boil water advisory as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through...
‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
A portion of the scene following the shooting.
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Amy Newsome and Melanie Ramey were recently selected to join the Kentucky Innovative Teacher...
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
A southern Kentucky health department is giving opioid rescue kits to businesses in an effort...
Ky. health department giving opioid rescue kits to businesses in effort to save lives
gavel
Former Laurel County teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Fight leads to assault charges for Laurel County man