Ky. city under a boil water advisory
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you.
Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water because of that leak.
Walter said they rerouted water to other customers and issued the boil water advisory as a precaution.
