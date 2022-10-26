Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions

KY State Capital
KY State Capital(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters will soon cast votes on a ballot measure state lawmakers crave.

It’s a proposed constitutional amendment to grant the legislature more scheduling flexibility and especially the power to call itself into special session.

If ratified Nov. 8, the measure would shift more power toward the legislature.

It’s a potentially far-reaching measure that would let lawmakers meet in regular session longer into the year. It would alter the balance between governors and the legislature.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has called the proposal a “power grab” by GOP lawmakers and a potential disruption to the traditional separation of powers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through...
‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
A portion of the scene following the shooting.
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front moves out, but chilly temperatures linger for a while longer
Burn Bans
Burn bans in effect for several EKY counties due to dry conditions
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
Raven Sartain said a bear climbed into their cars open window just minutes after they arrived...
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin