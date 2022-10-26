Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say

Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a home.(Harrisburg Bureau of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say an armed robber has been arrested after attempting to break into a home.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Keon Washington was armed with a butcher knife while attempting to break into a person’s home last week.

Police said Washington was confronted by an armed resident after he kicked in the home’s back door.

According to authorities, Washington was shot after he refused several warnings from the homeowner to stop and leave but continued to attempt to gain entry into the home.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police said the homeowner was lawfully armed with a firearm.

Authorities said they were able to find Washington after he took off from the scene. Officers said he was armed with a large butcher knife.

Washington was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries upon his arrest. He has been charged with felony trespassing and attempted burglary charges, as well as terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

Latest News

Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.
Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.
Deadly shooting - 6:00 p.m.
Deadly shooting - 6:00 p.m.
Buchanan Murder
Buchanan County, VA Murder - 11 pm
Burn Ban Update - 5:30 p.m.
Burn Ban Update - 5:30 p.m.
Burn Ban Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Burn Ban Latest - 4:00 p.m.