Former Laurel County teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted a former science teacher at South Laurel Middle School Friday on reported sexual abuse charges.
Tim Thompson, of London, was named in the four-count indictment.
We are waiting on a copy of the indictment from the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
This story will be updated as we get more information.
