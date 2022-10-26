Former Laurel County teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County grand jury indicted a former science teacher at South Laurel Middle School Friday on reported sexual abuse charges.

Tim Thompson, of London, was named in the four-count indictment.

We are waiting on a copy of the indictment from the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

